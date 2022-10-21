VisitScotland’s ‘Great Days Out in Scotland’ campaign promotes discounted tickets

A new campaign is set to encourage people across Scotland to experience a day out across the country this autumn and winter.

Launched by VisitScotland in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) and ScotRail, the initiative promotes discounted tickets to more than 50 participating properties.

A total of 21 Historic Scotland properties, including Edinburgh Castle and Stirling Castle, are offering children’s tickets for £1* until the end of March. In addition, around 30 members of ASVA including Trimontium Museum in Melrose, Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh and The Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth are offering a range of reduced rate tickets.

Using a combination of paid media and digital activity, the campaign aims to inspire Scots to get out and explore the country on a day out or short break. As well as sharing the stories of some of the country’s visitor attractions during Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, it will also support the ongoing recovery of the sector during what is traditionally a quieter time of year.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland landing page on VisitScotland’s website allows visitors to browse the offers, as well as showcase the vast range of paid and free visitor attractions, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventures and food and drink experiences on offer throughout the country during the winter.

Vicki Miller, Director of Marketing and Digital at VisitScotland said: “Visitor attractions play an important role in both the tourism industry and local communities. Many help bring to life the stories of Scotland’s rich history and distinct culture.

“We know the cost of living is having an impact on spending habits so it is more important than ever that we work together to help support our tourism businesses recover from the challenges of the last two-and-a-half years.

“This activity will help stimulate demand and new bookings for the industry during the quieter winter months, helping to rebuild our valuable visitor economy.

“Tourism is a force for good. It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing and Engagement at Historic Environment Scotland said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in VisitScotland’s ‘Great Days Out in Scotland’ campaign, lowering drawbridges and opening gates to kids at all our winter sites for just one pound. With our ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer available at sites throughout the length and breadth of the country, it’s a fantastic opportunity to engage young people and encourage them to learn, explore and experience more of Scotland’s history all year round.”

Gordon Morrison, CEO of ASVA said: “The last few years have been particularly challenging for the attractions sector in Scotland, with the impacts of Brexit, the pandemic and the energy crisis creating somewhat of a perfect storm for many of our members. However, visitor attractions have proven to be very resilient and adaptable and the quality of offering to visitors remains truly outstanding. Scottish attractions offer world class, exciting, emotive experiences and our sector plays a hugely significant role as the custodians of much of Scotland’s rich culture, heritage and beautiful landscapes. This campaign will further shine a light on the variety of amazing experiences we have to offer to our visitors and will provide further support to our sector during these relentlessly challenging times.”

For more information on those participating in the offer, visit www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout