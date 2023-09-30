Alaska Airlines Invests in AI Company Assaia to Enhance Turnaround Efficiency and Sustainability

Alaska Star Ventures, the investment arm of Alaska Airlines, is announcing its latest commitment to improving efficiency and sustainability with an investment and equity stake in AI company Assaia. With this investment, Alaska becomes a member of Assaia’s Strategic Partner Community (SPC) in support of the development of AI-based turnaround technology.

The members of the SPC use their wide experience of operating airports and airlines to provide both strategic and tactical counsel to guide the development of Assaia’s portfolio of products for managing and optimizing ramp operations. Known for running one of the most reliable operations in the U.S., Alaska brings expertise to the collective challenge of improving aircraft turnaround. Their investment in Assaia underpins their belief in Assaia as the leading provider of turnaround optimization technology.

Assaia uses AI to reduce turnaround times and improve on-time-performance, which in turn improves the passenger experience. It does so by enabling real-time responses to increase gate availability, and ensuring safety on the ramp. In addition, by focusing on taxi-in time reduction and auxiliary power unit usage limitation, airports and airlines can use the resulting data to make significant strides in their sustainability goals.

Pasha Saleh, Corporate Development Director for Alaska Airlines, said, “Using technology to move the aviation industry forward is in Alaska’s DNA, and our investment in Assaia is the next embodiment of that commitment to innovation. Our teams have already been using Assaia to improve our aircraft turn processes, and we’re thrilled to help expand technology that will make us safer, more efficient and able to offer an even better guest experience. This partnership represents the future of machine learning applications in aviation and will translate into significant advances in our industry.”

Assaia’s SPC is poised to grow over the next year. Anyone – airports, airlines and ground handlers – interested in joining should contact Assaia to learn more about this community and how they can help to shape the future of digital and automated apron operations.

Max Diez, CEO of Assaia, said, “Alaska Airlines has wide and deep experience of airline operations and a strong track record in on-time performance. That expertise is going to be invaluable as we continue to develop our technology, and expand the number of airlines and airports using it. Ultimately, this will help the entire aviation industry to improve safety, reduce emissions and improve on-time performance.”