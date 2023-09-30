Midway International Airport to Introduce Its First Lounge in 2024, Enhancing Traveler Experience

For the first time in the airport’s 95-year history, Midway International Airport will offer a lounge to its customers starting in 2024, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) announced .

“Chicago’s original hometown airport is a tremendous driver for jobs and economic opportunity across the South and West Sides, and I am thrilled about the new jobs and amenities this club will provide for our residents and the traveling public,” said Mayor Johnson. “Each year, more than 22.7 million people travel through Midway, and we’re excited to be able to offer each of them this new service worthy of our world-class city.”

Located in the airport’s Central Market at the intersection of Concourses A and B, The Club MDW will be available for all travelers regardless of airlines and class of service. The Club MDW will offer complimentary food and beverage service to all its patrons in an inviting, relaxing environment.

“Through the Midway Modernization Program, we have transformed the passenger experience at our South Side airport, with new, local concessions offerings from diverse ownership groups, a new security checkpoint pavilion that doubles screening capacity, and enhancements to the airport’s parking systems,” said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the CDA, which owns and operates both O’Hare and Midway International Airports. “This new lounge in the heart of Midway is the next step in elevating the passenger experience as Midway continues to see travel numbers that outpace pre-pandemic statistics.”

The Club MDW will be accessible through Priority Pass, the world’s largest airport lounge membership program. A day pass can also be purchased by any Midway passenger with a boarding pass for $50. Construction on The Club MDW will begin early next year for a fall 2024 opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developed in collaboration with Midway Partnership, which is redeveloping and managing the airport’s commercial program in partnership with the CDA, the design of the 3,300-square-foot club will draw inspiration from Chicago’s rich architectural history, featuring high-contrast, monochromatic tones. While the classic minimal geometry offers an elegant backdrop for the design, combining a wide range of materials, including metallic accents and plush upholstery that provide a warm and comforting guest experience.

“We are delighted to unveil Midway’s first airport lounge. The Club MDW is the latest example of the partnership between Midway Partnership and the Chicago Department of Aviation collectively prioritizing the guest experience and satisfaction of Midway’s passengers,” said Sammy Patel, CEO of Midway Partnership.

Today’s announcement comes at a time when travel figures at Midway are already exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Through July, passenger numbers for the airport sit at 106% of 2019 levels.

“In the ever-evolving world of travel, we are so thrilled to be a part of this new chapter in Midway International Airport’s 95-year history. As a new wave of travelers is redefining how they spend their time in airports, Airport Dimensions is committed to setting new industry standards through innovation, personalized experiences, and exceptional hospitality. The Club MDW has been uniquely designed to celebrate the diverse architectural history of Chicago will offer Midway’s travelers an authentic taste of the city. We are delighted to support Midway Partnership and the CDA to contribute to their vision of elevating the guest experience.”

Through the airport’s Midway Modernization Program and in collaboration with Midway Partnership, the CDA will open several new food and beverage locations for passengers through the end of this year, including beloved local brands like Connie’s Pizza, Garrett Popcorn Shop, M Burger, and Reilly’s Daughter. More information on the Midway Modernization Program can be found at mdwmod.com.