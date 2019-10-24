Al Messila takes Luxury Collection into Qatar

The Luxury Collection has announced the opening of Al Messila, marking the debut of the brand in Qatar.

Only 25 minutes from Hamad International Airport and 15 minutes from Doha’s city centre, West Bay, Al Messila is an urban oasis designed to respect the area’s natural surroundings.

The ‘private palace’ setting is a celebration of a verdant retreat in the heart of the desert, offering attentive service infused with age-old Qatari hospitality.

A cherished reflection of the local spirit, Al Messila is anchored by holistic wellness and epicurean journeys for each guest to embark on during their stay.

“Doha today is a world-class city with a burgeoning arts and culinary scene, rooted in tradition and a rich heritage,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, The Luxury Collection.

“We are delighted to welcome Al Messila Resort & Spa to The Luxury Collection’s ensemble of hotels.

“True to our brand’s mission and informed by Qatar’s foresight and commitment to sustainability, Al Messila offers global explorers a palatial retreat in a lush haven, guiding our guests on transformative journeys that touch their spirits and enrich their lives.”

With an expansive botanical backdrop in Doha’s historic ‘oasis’ district, Al Messila is visually dramatic and equally inspiring.

The resort has 152 rooms and suites, including 30 premium villas, each with their own pool, garden and personal butler service.

Landscaped with native Mimosa and Acacia trees, alongside an abundance of vibrant flora and fauna, Al Messila is the ultimate oasis escape within a dynamic city.