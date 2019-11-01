TUI Group to debut new ad campaign in UK this weekend

TUI Group will launch its latest marketing campaign on prime Saturday and Sunday slots this weekend.

The company will debut one of four ads that audiences will see in the coming months.

Telling the story of a big brother and little sister experiencing a waterslide adventure, the aquatic themed ad highlights the family play time on offer at TUI resorts, calling out water parks and expert-run swimming lessons.

Other creatives feature a grandmother and granddaughter closing the generation gap as they enjoy a range of experiences from cove swimming to hiking, a mixed gender couple sharing surprises in a sun-soaked yoga lesson and a same sex couple discovering new skills in an authentic cooking class.

Created by VMLY&R and Forsman & Bodenfors, the campaign is a natural evolution of the ‘big feelings’ theme of last year.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer for TUI UK & Ireland explained: “We know one size does not fit all when it comes to holidays and everyone wants a travel adventure that’s tailored to them.

“Be that splash parks and swimming lessons for families, adult only hotels with spas, yoga and fine dining or getting stuck in to local culture for anyone curious to learn new things.

“Whatever the adventure, we take care of all the little details so our guests can focus on enjoying themselves.”

The ads were shot at the TUI Blue Saragerme Resort on the Turkish Aegean coast.

In addition to the four television ads, a range of social cut downs have been created as well as a broader suite of stills that expand on proof points for families and adult only audiences from dining and kids’ clubs to expert-led excursions.