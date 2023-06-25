AirAsia bags world’s best low-cost airline at Skytrax World Airline Award

AirAsia has been voted the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 for the unprecedented 14th time in a row, marking the airline as a global benchmark of airline quality and excellence.

The airline also emerged as the Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia 2023, as voted by travellers who participated in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey from September 2022 to May 2023.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey, with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 was held in conjunction with the Paris Air Show, held from June 19-25 at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions in Paris.

This award winning airline has also won big at the highly prestigious World Travel Awards and since 2012, has continuously won the award for Asia’s Best Low cost Airline Cabin Crew and Asia’s Best Low Cost Airline.

With a pedigree such as this you can be safe and assured when you book your trip through this amazing carrier that they will do all they can to ensure your journey meets all your expectations.

They not only offer you the best prices, but with a service to match any airline and from an award winning cabin crew that simply can’t do enough for you.



