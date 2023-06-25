North Saint Lucia is one of the most popular locations for visitors to stay. It has seemingly everything just a few minutes away. While this area is harder to get to from the airport, many visitors are likely to stay in this region during their visit.

Nature lovers will appreciate Pigeon Island National Park, which you can reach by car over a causeway. This park offers hiking opportunities, as well as places for kayaking, snorkeling, and swimming. Take some time to walk around the old fort ruins and imagine what it would be like back in the 1700s.

North Saint Lucia is also home to the town of Rodney Bay, which has some of the top Saint Lucia beaches as well as popular nightlife spots. Plantation beach faces the Atlantic side, so you can take advantage of wind sports and surfing. Or you can visit Treasure Bay Casino Saint Lucia and try your luck with cards or roulette. North Saint Lucia has more diverse activities, and is ideal for groups of people traveling together or for families.

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”