LATA Expo to go digital in 2020

The Latin American Travel Association (LATA) has announced that the 2020 LATA Expo (previously Experience Latin America) will be held in a virtual capacity between October 19th-23rd.

LATA also said that the 2021 edition will take place between June 14th-16th, 2021, at the Battersea Evolution in London, followed by events the following week in Paris and Amsterdam.

Crucial to facilitating trade between European travel trade operators and Latin American suppliers, LATA Expo is the largest event of its kind in Europe, dedicated to growing sustainable travel to Latin America.

Given the impact of the global pandemic over the last five months, LATA postponed the 2020 event from its original dates on June 8th-10th.

The revised edition will now take place in a virtual format from Monday, October 19th to Friday, October 23rd over an extended five-day period but with a shorter daily timetable to accommodate the time difference between the UK and Latin America.

The 2020 virtual edition will follow a very similar programme to the previously planned event which will focus on pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and suppliers, as well as keynote seminars and insight into important travel and consumer trends impacting the region.

Each day of LATA Expo will feature a unique content session covering specific themes including ‘travel in the context of Covid-19 and predictions for the future’.

LATA also confirms the dates for the 2021 edition which will take place from June 14th-16th at London’s Battersea Evolution.

As was originally planned for 2020, this live edition will expand into Europe the following week with dedicated one-day events in Paris and Amsterdam to meet the ever-growing demand for Latin American travel and to further facilitate growth.

These events will be held on the following Monday, June 21st and Wednesday, June 23rd.

Chairman of LATA, Colin Stewart, said: “We understand how important LATA Expo is in connecting our members based in Europe with suppliers across Latin America to help grow the region’s tourism sector in a sustainable way.

“Given the current pandemic, it is essential to keep the dialogue open and support our members as best as possible. To be able to facilitate this in 2020, we have decided to host a virtual event that will still deliver a similar package of benefits to our exhibitors through the one to one meeting agenda, seminars and keynote speeches.

“In 2020, we invite all our exhibitors, suppliers and buyers to join us in embracing new technology before joining together once again for the 2021 edition at Battersea Evolution.”

