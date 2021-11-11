Air Transat to boost UK connections to Canada next year

Air Transat is expanding the choice of Canadian destinations it offers UK travellers with the restart of non-stop flights from London Gatwick to Montreal.

The carrier will also launch a direct service to Quebec City in 2022.

Flights to Montreal are set to resume in May, with daily services from June to September.

The weekly flight from London Gatwick to Quebec City will operate every Thursday from May to September.

These new routes follow Air Transat’s return to the UK last September with a three times weekly service from London Gatwick to Toronto, that will be upgraded to a daily flight starting in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the summer of 2022, up to 14 flights per week will be offered between these two major travel hubs.

In addition, weekly service to Toronto from Manchester re-commenced on October 20th and are set to re-start from Glasgow in December.

At the height of summer, four weekly flights will be offered from both Glasgow and Manchester.

Sonia Kurek, commercial director of UK, Ireland and GSA Markets at Air Transat, said: “There is a pent-up demand for travel to Canada as one of the world’s foremost destinations, and Air Transat is thrilled to be the first airline to operate a direct flight between London Gatwick and Quebec City, thus allowing British travellers to discover this must-see destination.

“Thanks to our renewed fleet, now one of the world’s most modern, and an enhanced domestic flight programme offering multiple connections via Montreal and Toronto, it will be easier than ever to discover the Great White North next summer.”