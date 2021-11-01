Kurek takes up new role with Air Transat

Air Transat has announced the appointment of Sonia Kurek as its new commercial director of UK, Ireland and GSA Markets.

Joining Air Transat on today, Kurek will lead the airline’s global team to develop its commercial strategy, including all sales and marketing activity across every distribution channel.

She will lead revenue responsibility in markets across Europe and the Americas, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Greece, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Haiti.

Sonia joins Air Transat from British Airways, where she started in 2004 as a corporate account manager, looking after corporates and travel management companies.

Several promotions followed, culminating in the role of sales manager – specialist markets at the airline, where she managed the distribution of a varied portfolio and needs of customers.

Prior to her role at British Airways, she spent four years at Trailfinders honing her sales talents, then moved on to spend nine years at Qantas Airways as key account manager, managing the airlines top leisure accounts in addition to developing new business and channels.

Xavier Szwengler, vice president, marketing and international sales at Air Transat, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Sonia as our new commercial director of UK, Ireland and GSA Markets.

“Her proven track record in delivering strong, considered and cohesive airline commercial strategies makes her the perfect addition to the Air Transat team. I am confident her wealth of passion and expertise will ensure we continue to advance our presence in the UK, Ireland and the world.”

Air Transat recently announced a new weekly route between London Gatwick and Quebec City’s Jean-Lesage Airport.

The connection will commence in May and is one of four new 2022 routes added by the airline this year.