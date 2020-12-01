Air Transat launches booking portal to UK-based agents

Air Transat has launched a trade booking portal that offers a host of benefits to UK travel agents.

The Canadian carrier said users would gain fare parity with existing web only fares, access and ability to book all ancillary items seamlessly and an increased booking window.

Agents have the ability to book 18 months in advance.

Adrian Keating, commercial director UK & Ireland of Air Transat, said: “The launch of our new trade portal diversifies our distribution, enabling us to offer the travel trade more choice in how they want to work with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The portal will also deliver cost savings that we can then reinvest into our commercial agreements.”

The exclusive platform is designed for Canadian specialists, and small- to medium-sized agents.

Keating added: “We engaged with three Canadian specialist agents in a pre-launch test period, and their feedback has been valuable in ensuring the portal was built to cater for their requirements, with a seamless user experience and all of the content they need to serve their customers.

“We recognise the portal won’t be for everyone.

“Some of our larger agent partners will wish to maintain their existing distribution arrangements, but they will still benefit from a more lucrative commercial deal because of the savings the portal brings us.

“So the introduction of the portal is a positive development for all of our partners.”

More Information

Agents can sign up to use the new portal here.