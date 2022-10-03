Air Canada to Launch New, Non-stop Transborder Routes to the U.S

Air Canada today announced new, daily transborder flights between Halifax-and-Newark and Vancouver-and-Houston. The year-round routes will start in December and conveniently link these major urban markets, as well as provide easy onward connections through Air Canada’s and its partner United Airlines’ global networks.

With these new routes from Halifax and Vancouver, Air Canada is meeting demand in these important markets and building on our strengthened trans-border partnership with United Airlines to solidify our leadership in the Canada-U.S. market,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. “These routes will give customers in Atlantic and Western Canada more convenient options for flying to the U.S. They will reinforce the already strong links between Atlantic Canada and New York, while for customers in Western Canada they will provide more options for reaching destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean through United Airlines’ Houston hub. They will also facilitate many new one-stop connections from the U.S. onto Air Canada’s extensive domestic and global network.”

Air Canada is the foreign carrier with the largest number of flights to the U.S. Including these new routes, Air Canada’s U.S. network will be 6 per cent above its 2019, pre-pandemic capacity for the summer season of 2023. It serves 51 U.S. airports.

Halifax-Newark

Air Canada’s new, year-round Halifax-Newark route will begin December 16, 2022. It will operate daily with an Air Canada Express Q-400 in an all-Economy cabin configuration. The non-stop service is timed to connect conveniently to and from regional centres in Atlantic Canada and, in the U.S., with a variety of destinations through United Airlines’ network.

Vancouver-Houston

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Canada’s new, year-round Vancouver-Houston route will begin December 16, 2022. It will be operated daily with an Air Canada Airbus A220, offering Business and Economy cabins. The non-stop service provides increased options from Western Canada to Texas and connections onward through United Airlines to Latin America and the Caribbean, while providing new convenient one-stop connections from the U.S. to Air Canada’s Asia-Pacific network from the airline’s Vancouver hub.

All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, where available, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.