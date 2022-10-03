Great expectations and optimism ahead of FITUR 2023

The 43rd edition of the International Tourism Fair will take place from 18 to 22 January 2023. Organisers are looking towards this upcoming edition with a very positive outlook, backed by the acceleration of tourism activity and the resilience developed in its past editions with the significant institutional and sectorial endorsement.

Guatemala will be the partner country at one of the most important editions of FITUR, where it will boost its brand image on international markets.

IFEMA MADRID brings together the world’s tourism industry, from 18 to 22 January 2023, in what will be one of the greatest editions of FITUR 2023. The increase in global tourism activity puts the industry on the road to recovery and opens a scenario of very positive expectations.

The marketing process for FITUR 2023 is currently underway, inviting destinations, companies and institutions from all over the world to participate in an edition focused on strengthening reactivation, as well as generating business and opportunities.

FITUR, one of the leading international tourism trade fairs and the most important in its role as a hub for Latin America, is already working on the configuration of a top-level global event, reaffirming its role as the largest business platform for the sector, bringing together the best tools and an entire offer aimed at showing professionals the latest trends, with a special focus on sustainability and innovation.

FITUR 2023’s offer will be strongly marked by specialisation, represented throughout its different sections, such as: FITUR KNOW-HOW & EXPORT, focused on internationalisation; FITURTECHY, with cutting-edge topics such as big data and artificial intelligence; FITUR TALENT, with an emphasis on professional training in the tourism industry; FITUR SCREEN, which will address the link between tourism and audiovisual equipment; FITUR LGBT+, focusing on destination diversity and the LGBT segment; FITUR CRUISES, dedicated to the cruise industry; FITUR MICE, a meeting point for meetings tourism; and FITUR NEXT, promoting sustainability. Other relevant sections include FITUR WOMAN and FITUR LINGUA. FITUR will also continue its hybridisation formula through FITUR LIVEConnect.

“Guatemala. Amazing and unstoppable”, will be the Partner Country FITUR 2023

According to the Guatemalan Tourism Institute (INGUAT) joining forces with FITUR, as a Partner Country, constitutes a broad international platform that will showcase Guatemala as amazing and unstoppable, in line with its objective of positioning the country’s main tourist attractions at a global level.

The Managing Director of IFEMA, Juan Arrizabalaga, has underlined that “For FITUR, establishing this strategic alliance with Guatemala is especially important, as it helps boost its recognition as a preferential destination and its positioning as a tourist destination. We are very much looking forward to working together and joining forces for FITUR 2023”.