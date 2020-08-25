Ain Dubai reaches construction landmark

Authorities in Dubai have seen the first of 48 capsules added to the Ain Dubai observation wheel.

The attraction will stand 250 metres high on Bluewaters Island off Jumeirah Beach Residence when complete, offing one-of-a-kind views over the Palm Jumeirah and surrounding skyline.

The project was expected to open in time for Expo 2020, which was due to start in October.

The event will now take place in 2021.

“Ain Dubai is shaping up well and has successfully installed its first capsule on to the wheel this weekend,” said a statement.

“Over the coming period, the remaining 47 capsules are scheduled for gradual installation.”

Each of the 48 capsules holds a total of 40 passengers, meaning Ain Dubai can accommodate more than 1,900 visitors during a single rotation.

Ain Dubai is primed to be the main attraction on Bluewaters Island, which will also feature residential, retail and hospitality offerings.