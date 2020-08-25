La Spina departs as Qantas grounding continues

Qantas Group has announced a reduction to its management committee as it continues to respond to the expanding Covid-19 crisis.

Chief executive of Qantas International, Tino La Spina, will leave the company in light of what is likely to be the extended grounding of this part of the airline.

Responsibilities currently held by La Spina will transfer to chief executive of Qantas Domestic, Andrew David.

His role will change as a result, adding functional responsibility for Qantas International in addition to his existing responsibility for Qantas Domestic and Qantas Freight, reporting to group chief executive, Alan Joyce.

John Gissing (group executive of associated airlines and services) will continue to have responsibility for regional carrier, QantasLink.

Joyce said: “The Covid-19 crisis is forcing us to rethink our business at every level.

“It is increasingly clear that our international flights will be grounded until at least mid-2021 and it will take years for activity to return to what it was before.

“Under those circumstances, we have made the decision to consolidate the domestic and international business units under a single divisional chief executive.

“Tino has done a superb job throughout his 14 years at Qantas.

“He’s a talented executive who brings his trademark enthusiasm to every challenge.”

The change announced today will take effect from September.