Airbus joins DAX40 index in Germany

Airbus has become a member of the new DAX40 index in Germany.

Deutsche Börse completed the expansion of the DAX from 30 to 40 companies earlier as part of a comprehensive reform process and appointed Airbus, among others, to the German premium index.

“We are very pleased to be appointed to the newly formed DAX.

“We believe that Airbus has found its place in this index due to its economic size and performance.

“This inclusion allows us to better represent Airbus’ historic industrial significance in Germany and highlight our innovative and diverse portfolio of activities too,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

“The inclusion in Germany’s most important stock market index is both a motivation and a responsibility to continue our strong strategic presence in the country. We are proud of our European roots.”

With this inclusion in the DAX40, Airbus will no longer be a member of the MDAX, to which it has belonged since the listed European aerospace group was founded in 2000.

Airbus shares are traded at three European stock exchanges: in Paris, where Airbus has been a fixed component of the premium CAC40 index since 2000; in Frankfurt and in Spain (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia).