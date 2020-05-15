Aegean returns to flying with domestic departures

Aegean has become the latest airline to announce a gradual return to flying, with the carrier enhancing connectivity on its domestic network from May 18th.

The airline will gradually increase capacity to Heraklion, Chania, Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.

Additional frequencies will be added to Rhodes, Corfu, Mytilene, Chios, Samos and other domestic destinations from May 25th.

The decision follows a gradual easing of restrictions with regard to transportation within Greece and entry regulations to other European countries.

Additionally, by the end of May, Aegean will gradually restore international operations to some major European destinations.

In particular, the flag-carrier plans to restart operations from its Athens hub to Munich, Zurich, Frankfurt and Geneva - initially within a limited frequency.

At the same time, more flights will be operated to Brussels, which is the only international destination that was not suspended.