Aegean latest airline to ground all international flights

Aegean has confirmed the temporary suspension of all international flights from Thursday.

The move comes as the airline battles the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel restrictions imposed by Greece, the EU and other states, as well as the newly adapted measures for the restriction of unnecessary movements in the country, have made operations impossible, Aegean said.

The carrier added the move, which will remain in place until at least April 30th, would ensure the sustainability of its long-term operations.

A small number of weekly flights from Athens to Brussels will be operated, in order to maintain Greek connectivity with the administrative centre of the European Union.

Aegean said it would also operate repatriation or other emergency flights in cooperation with the general secretariat for civil protection and the ministry of foreign affairs.

A total of eight repatriation flights have already been operated by Aegean, from Morocco, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and Georgia on behalf of the Greek state.

A further flight, from London to Larnaca, took place on behalf of the republic of Cyprus.

A limited frequency service to all domestic airports will be maintained, aiming to facilitate minimum essential connectivity for the needs of the islands.

