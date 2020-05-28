Aegean continues to rebuild schedule with European departures

Following a gradual easing of travel restrictions by the Greek government on international flights, Aegean will be restarting direct flight to a number of European destinations.

From June 15th, the carrier will offer departures from Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia to Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Larnaca.

All flights till be reliant on appropriate epidemiological conditions in various countries being met.

In addition, Aegean will reinstate the connection with Tel Aviv as soon as the relevant authorities jointly announce the end of travel restrictions.

During the initial restart phase, relevant frequencies will be restricted but they will substantially increase, following passenger demand.

The flag-carrier has also recently announced plans to reconnect with domestic destinations, including Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Mytilini, Kos, Samos, Chios, Limnos and Kalamata.

Paros, Mykonos and Santorini will follow at a later date.