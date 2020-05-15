Lufthansa to offer 130 destinations by late June

Lufthansa Group has begun to develop its plans to reinstate 130 destinations by the end of June.

From June 1st, Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss will resume services from Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin to Frankfurt, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Cologne.

The airlines will also increase frequencies from London Heathrow.

In total, the group will offer 63 weekly departures from the start of next month.

With more than 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and over 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer by the end of June will expand noticeably for all travellers.

By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide.

“With the June flight schedule, we are making an important contribution to the revitalisation of the aviation infrastructure.

“It is an essential part of the German and European economic power.

“People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons.

“That is why we will continue to expand our offer step by step in the coming months and connect Europe with each other and Europe with the world,” said Harry Hohmeister, board member at German Lufthansa.

Additional resumed Lufthansa flights in the first half of June in Germany and Europe from Frankfurt include: Hanover, Majorca, Sofia, Prague, Manchester, Billund, Nice, Budapest, Riga, Dublin, Krakow, Bucharest and Kiev.

And from Munich: Münster/Osnabrück, Sylt, Rostock, Vienna, Zurich, Brussels and Palma de Mallorca.

The flight schedule also includes 19 long-haul destinations, 14 more than in May.

In total, Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings will thus be offering more than 70 weekly frequencies overseas until mid-June, almost four times as many as in May.

Further resumption of Lufthansa long-haul flights is planned for the second half of June.