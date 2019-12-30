Aegean breaks passenger records in 2019

Aegean set a new traffic record in 2019, nearly reaching the 15 million passenger threshold.

The carrier recorded a seven per cent increase in total passenger traffic last year, a significant achievement marking 20 years of operation.

More specifically, Aegean and Olympic Air carried 14.99 million passengers in 2019, nearly one million more than the previous year, offering 17.85 million seats in total.

The increase was driven both from the Athens hub (up 11 per cent) as well as the regional bases of Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes and Kalamata.

Domestic traffic also reported a marginal increase of three per cent.

Load factor rates improved by almost one percentage point, to 84.8 per cent, in 2019.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, chief executive of Aegean, commented: “We achieved an 11 per cent growth in international traffic and a seven per cent overall for 2019 by expanding our capacity mainly at the beginning and end of the traditional tourist season.

“We will continue to invest in expanding the tourist season and by offering enhanced quality services for our customers as this is at quest for achieving both sustainable development and growth for the company, tourism industry and the country.”