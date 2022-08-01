Accor will introduce ibis brand in Uzbekistan

Accor announces the signing of the new cooperation agreement with Lumiere LLC to open the first ibis hotel in Tashkent in 2023. It is the second joint project of Accor and Lumiere LLC with Mercure Tashkent being announced recently and scheduled for opening later this year.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of another project in Central Asia and the premiere of a new brand in Uzbekistan. The popularity of Uzbekistan as a tourist destination has been growing steadily in recent years. The ibis brand is one of the most recognizable and beloved in Accor portfolio and we are confident that the new ibis in Tashkent will contribute to the city’s popularity among international travelers. I thank our partner Lumiere LLC for their trust and look forward to many more projects together in this beautiful country”, says Alexis Delaroff, COO of Accor New East Europe.

The hotel will occupy a new six-storey building at Shota Rustaveli street, close to Mercure Tashkent. Tashkent’s airport and central railway station are a 6-minute drive from the hotel and the metro station is within walking distance. The hotel’s convenient location will allow guests to visit Chorsu Bazaar, Eski Shahar Old Town, and main attractions in just 10 minutes, and enjoy a unique flair. Travellers with children can have fun at the Magic City family theme park with rides, playground, cinema, bowling alley, aquarium and food court.

ibis hotels are beloved by travelers and locals for their contemporary style, vibrant social hubs, rooms that feel like home, lively bars and satisfying dining options. The design of rooms and public areas of the new hotel will be based on one of the global design concept of the ibis brand – AGORA. The new hotel will offer 150 comfortable rooms for the capital’s guests. Several shops, a bar, a restaurant and conference rooms will be available on site.