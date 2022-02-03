Andaz brand to debut in Thailand at One Bangkok

One Bangkok has entered into a management agreement with Hyatt Hotels to debut the Andaz brand in the capital city of Thailand.

The 244-room luxury lifestyle hotel is expected to open in 2023 as part of One Bangkok, the largest integrated development in the city.

The destination is being developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand).

Catering to international and domestic business and leisure guests, Andaz One Bangkok will offer unique experiences that draw on the cultural heritage of the country.

The Andaz Tavern and Lounge together with the rooftop restaurant and bar will feature creative culinary experiences showcasing Thai flavours and international cuisine.

Directly overlooking Lumphini Park, guests will be able to enjoy the serenity of an urban oasis alongside the energy of One Bangkok district and the city.

Located in the central business district at the corner of Wireless Road and Rama IV Road, One Bangkok will elevate urban living with its comprehensive offering of hospitality, premium workspaces, distinct retail experiences, dedicated art and cultural spaces alongside the finest residences.

“It is an honour to collaborate with One Bangkok to introduce the Andaz brand into Bangkok, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

“We are excited to be part of this world-class destination and look forward to delivering authentic experiences inspired by the dynamic One Bangkok district and the city’s colourful blend of tradition and modernity.”

The Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels offer distinctively local experiences that stimulate the senses.

Andaz means “personal style” in Hindi, and every Andaz hotel celebrates the uniqueness of their neighbourhoods —capturing the best of local design and cuisine while delivering thoughtful, unscripted service.