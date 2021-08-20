Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opens to guests

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has welcomed the opening of the second property from the company in Turkey.

Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul will be opening this weekend.

The new hotel offers views of the Bosphorus, the verdant Naile Sultan pine grove and the historically charmed streets of Kuruçeşme nearby.

Reflecting the destination’s position between east and west, a mixture of cuisine will be available from fine-dining to casual eatery.

Merging innovative Asian and Italian cuisine, with a ‘market’ concept, Novikov Istanbul is a relaxed setting in which to enjoy Mediterranean specialities, sushi and pan-Asian food.

At Bosphorus Lounge, which features unbeatable views from the expansive shorefront terrace, traditional Turkish coffee and cocktails will be available all day.

Guests can keep active in any of the hotel’s three swimming pools and state-of-the-art fitness centre or book in for a traditional Turkish hammam experience.

In keeping with Mandarin Oriental’s innovative and leading spa and wellness expertise, the 3,500 square metre destination spa is one not to be missed.

Among 11 luxurious treatment rooms are two dedicated beauty rooms, and a VIP room featuring a garden, private Jacuzzi and heated Gharieni MLW Amphibia treatment beds designed to enhance mindfulness, meditation and relaxation.