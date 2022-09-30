Accor debuts Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center

Accor has announced the opening of Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center, a new modern hotel offering in Mexico City featuring Novotel’s new global design concept and the second flagship for the brand in the region. Situated in a prime location in front of the World Trade Center in Mexico City, one of the most important business centers in the region, and nearby several of the city’s main attractions, the energizing urban haven will cater to business and leisure travelers.

“This year marks Novotel’s 20th anniversary in Mexico and we are incredibly excited to celebrate our continued growth in the market with the opening of Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center - the 34th Accor hotel in the country. Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center is a strategic addition to our expanding portfolio allowing us to have greater presence in the vibrant destination of Mexico City, known for its exceptionally rich culture and history, and recognized as one of the most significant business hubs in the region,” said Javier López Jimenez, Vice President of Operations, Accor Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“Our excellent location and modern and intuitive design appeals to business and leisure travelers that value heartfelt service; comfortable yet stylish accommodations in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere; and hotel offerings that allow guests to make the most of their time during their stay,” said Joan - Francesc Ferrer, General Manager, Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center. “I am proud to open Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center, and with our talented team, look forward to welcoming locals and guests.”

Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center features 106 rooms with impressive views of the city and was created with the brand’s newest vision for modern hotel design. Sello N, a local architecture and design studio based in Mexico City, led the design for all areas of the hotel. Select suites were created based on the global design concept originally conceived for the Novotel brand by the Sundokovy Sisters, leading architecture and design firm, and adapted by the local design studio for this new flagship. Taking inspiration from the distinctive character of the destination and blending it with contemporary décor, a playful assortment of color palettes, prints and innovative design are visible in different areas of the hotel, with unique coliving spaces that embrace lively social surroundings, current trends and timeless comforts.

Delia Bistro, the hotel’s restaurant and bar will serve Mediterranean flavors with Mexican flare for breakfast, lunch and dinner and serve a wide assortment of beverages. The restaurant and bar décor are inspired by different neighborhoods in Mexico City, as well as the Mayan symbol of the moon, and features large wall murals designed by celebrated Mexican artist Rocca Luis César.

Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center also features a well-equipped meeting room (654 sq.ft.) decorated in soft mauve hues and a fitness center where guests can take their time to re-energize and keep up with their wellness routines. The hotel will also offer free accommodation and breakfast for up to two children under 15 years old in the same room, an extended checkout option on Sundays until 5:00 pm (subject to availability,) and pet guests are welcome.

“Accor continues to experience strong growth in Mexico, having nearly doubled our footprint in the market in just the past five years. With a solid development pipeline of over 10 properties scheduled to open within the next couple of years, we are enthusiastic to further expand our portfolio in this thriving market,” said Nicolás Martinez Matallana, Vice President of Development, Accor Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center joins the growing list of recently debuted Accor hotels in North & Central America, including Novotel Mexico City Toreo, Fairmont Century Plaza and Hotel Belmont Vancouver – MGallery Hotel Collection. Highly anticipated openings in the Group’s expanding portfolio in the region include Mayaliah Tulum Hotel & Residences - MGallery Hotel Collection, Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés, SO/ Los Cabos, Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama, Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, among others.

Novotel Mexico City World Trade Center is part of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, one of the most attractive and powerful lifestyle loyalty programs in the world.