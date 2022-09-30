Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo announce landmark agreement

Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that follows on the heels of the new broader historic commercial agreement between two of the largest global airlines. This coordination will deliver benefits to air freight customers of both Emirates Skycargo and United Cargo around the world.

The MoU was signed at the World Cargo Symposium (WCS) – IATA event in London, UK by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo and Jan Krems, President, United Cargo.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo will work closely on a number of aspects, which include expanding cargo interline options and blocked space agreements, pending regulatory approvals. This will build on existing cargo interline arrangements between both air cargo operators and offer freight customers access to more capacity on a larger combined global network.

“Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being the leading player in the global air cargo industry providing our customers with the highest standards of products and services. Cooperating with United, who is a leading airline in its own right with strengths and a network that are complementary to our own, will allow us to add value for our customers and help them reach new markets more speedily,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

“United is pleased to work with Emirates SkyCargo on this MoU. As one of the leading carriers worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo is an important player in the industry, and our supplementary capabilities allow us to provide new service offerings to our customers worldwide. We share a common commitment to providing industry-leading solutions for our customers and we look forward to working together in the future.” said Jan Krems, President, United Cargo.

United Cargo will have access to Emirates SkyCargo’s high frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of passenger flights to over 100 global destinations and 11 freighters, whilst Emirates SkyCargo will have access to over 200 cities in the US and 300 cities across five continents through United Cargo.

ADVERTISEMENT