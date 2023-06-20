Accor chairman Sébastien Bazin heading to Abu Dhabi this September

Sébastien Bazin, CEO and chairman of Accor Group, will be in Abu Dhabi this September. The global hotel boss is lined up as one of the speakers at this year’s Future Hospitality Summit.

This year’s conference will be the focal point for hospitality investment intelligence, touching up on the influence of ESG on the industry, the impact of the prevailing geopolitical landscape on investment prospects, and the integration of technology in the hospitality sector.

Other speakers include: Abdulaziz Al Khoori, Executive Director of Strategy & Transformation, Miral Group; Giuliano Gasparini, Head of Hospitality Asset Management, Wasl Group; Kevin Jacobs, CFO and President, Global Development, Hilton; and Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO, Rotana.

Source : Hotelier Middle East