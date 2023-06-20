Digitrips rolls out flexible flight booking option for travel agents

Digitrips – owner of leading French multi-product travel platform MisterFly – has introduced a flexible booking option for travel agencies and tour operators, enabling them to offer fully refundable airline tickets to their customers.

The new Flexy option by Digitrips empowers B2B customers to make any flight booking flexible for any reason, up until one day before departure.

Initially launched in 2019 for white label partners, the ancillary service has proved to be a strong sales enabler post-pandemic, with an attachment rate which rose from 7% pre-pandemic to 20% in 2023.

Digitrips therefore improved its ancillary service to fit travel agencies’ and tour operators’ specific needs and made it available to its B2B clients in early 2023. The functionality will now enable tour operators and travel agencies to offer their own clients a very competitive, full-flexibility service on any plane ticket, enabling them to develop their business.

Emilie Dumont, CEO of Digitrips, said: “As passengers demand added flexibility, our Flexy option stands ready to provide travel agents and tour operators with a seamless and efficient way to offer unrivalled convenience and peace of mind to their travellers.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer a new functionality that elevates the traveller experience and caters to the ever-changing consumer expectations, all the while delivering significant cost savings for our valued travel agency and tour operator partners.”

