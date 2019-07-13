Academservice honoured by World Travel Awards

Academservice has taken the title of World’s Leading Entertainment Travel Management Company at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The trophy was presented during the Grand Final 2019, held at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, capital of the sultanate of Oman.

Natalia Lipets, adviser to the Academservice deputy general director, was on hand to collect the trophy.

She told Breaking Travel News the prize illustrated the high regard in which Academservice is held.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lipets added: “It is significant that we were awarded this prize on the eve of the thirtieth anniversary of the company.

“This is a significant event for the Academservice team - we are proud to be awarded this prize.

“Accolades like this award help us to become more professional, despite the fact that the company has already accumulated tremendous experience and professionalism over three decades.”



Academservice is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary

Academservice is considered the leading inbound tour operator in Russia.

For nearly 30 years the company has provided a full suite of services to clients, be that individuals or groups travelling within the country.

The company is able to assist with accommodation, transportation, dining, transfers, excursions, guides, visas and even VIP services.

Academservice is particularly focused on providing logistical support for festivals, sport teams, federations, organisations and theatre troupes.

Today, the company is one of the key players on the Russian travel market, catering to over 2.5 million guests per annum.

Academservice was among the first business-to-business tour operators to take its services online, offering a digital reservation system to corporate clients.

The portal now offers access to 4,500 hotels over all the Commonwealth of Independent States region, distributing to over 10,000 travel companies around the world.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website.