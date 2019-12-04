Minor Hotels signs for two new Qatar properties

Minor Hotels has signed a management agreement with a private developer for two new properties in Doha, Qatar.

The new hotels will operate under the Anantara and NH Collection brands.

Currently in the pre-opening phase, the Vyra Suites NH Collection Doha is a 228-key serviced apartment property located in West Bay, Doha’s prominent business district hosting much of the city’s most modern infrastructure.

Situated among a plethora of commercial skyscrapers, large scale mixed-use developments and government entities, the new-build 44-storey property is comprised of 72 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments.

Also on offer are a coffee shop, fully equipped gym, indoor swimming pool, kids’ club, teens room and a number of meeting rooms.

This will be the first NH Collection to launch in the Middle East and the first outside of the brand’s traditional areas of operation in Europe and South America.

Additionally, the Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites is under development in the Um Ghuwelina area of the city, approximately 15 minutes’ drive from Hamad International Airport.

The 292-key property is envisioned to become an iconic luxury destination in Doha with its grand architecture and classical design and will offer 118 guest rooms and 174 apartment suites.

The Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites will include a large food and beverage offering which includes multiple dining options and a fully air-conditioned courtyard atrium anticipated to be the centrepiece of the property.

“We are very excited to announce these two upcoming hotels and to grow and launch our brands in Doha,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels.

“The combination of both Anantara and NH Collection, combined with our existing portfolio, will attract a diverse range of travellers and meet the market’s increasing demand for short- and long-term accommodation.”