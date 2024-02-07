Abu Dhabi Airports appoints new chief executive officer

Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the appointment of Elena Sorlini as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Sorlini transitions into the role permanently after having served in an interim capacity since June 2023.

Sorlini has more than 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. Before joining Abu Dhabi Airports, she held various senior management positions, including executive director of Transport and Logistics at ADQ, vice president of Group Corporate Strategy at Oman Aviation Group and Strategy Director at Copenhagen Airports.

Prior to that, she served as vice president at Macquarie Airports, one of the largest private airport owners and operators in the world. She is also a member of the board at Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Aviation and ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “I am honoured to have been officially appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports. Following the opening of Terminal A, I remain committed to unlocking the full growth potential of Abu Dhabi’s tourism and trade industry. I look forward to contributing to the recognition of Abu Dhabi International airport as one of the best airports in the world, meeting the highest standards of quality for our passengers.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, added, “On behalf of the board, we are delighted to welcome Elena Sorlini as the managing director and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports. With her proven track record of success in the aviation sector, we have full confidence in her ability to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth, underscored by our commitment to solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination and a leading aviation hub.

Abu Dhabi Airports is the operator of Abu Dhabi’s five commercial airports. Recently, the new Terminal A opened at Abu Dhabi International airport. Among the largest airport terminals in the world, it is the home base of UAE national carrier Etihad Airways and has the capacity to host 45 million passengers annually and accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time.

This week, Abu Dhabi International airport will be officially renamed to Zayed International airport.

