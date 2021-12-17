ABTA requests government meeting over Covid-19 crisis

ABTA has requested an urgent meeting with the chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the secretary of state for transport, Grant Shapps, to discuss the financial situation in the tourism sector.

The body argues there is a pressing need for financial support for the industry.

It follows other ABTA approaches to the government on the same issues over the past two weeks.

ABTA has made its fresh request in the wake of France imposing a temporary ban on most travel from the UK.

ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer, said: “The government has recognised the plight of the UK hospitality sector, with trade down by 40 per cent in December.

“But at the same time, the travel industry, where income has been down by 78 per cent this year, and further impacted by Omicron restrictions since late November, continues to be ignored.

“Over the past fortnight, we have heard nothing from government about how travel and tourism might be supported.

“The time to act is now.”