Abercrombie & Kent adds new Baltic route to cruise offering

Abercrombie & Kent is expanding its 2020 portfolio of expedition cruises with Cruising the Baltic Sea: Copenhagen to St. Petersburg.

The new package offers a comprehensive voyage that explores the cultures and complex relationships between Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Russia.

The journey joins Abercrombie & Kent’s Cultural Cruises portfolio, journeys that explore landmark and less-frequented coastal regions of Italy, Greece and Japan for an in-depth look at the traditions of these ancient seafaring cultures.

Every luxury expedition cruise includes an engaging program of expert lectures, special events and curated shore excursions.

“Our approach to expedition cruising is culturally immersive,” explained Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent vice president, expedition cruising.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We start with selecting the best ship for the destination, then craft a thoughtfully-planned itinerary that allows ample time in each port – including a stay at a five-star hotel in a notable city – to offer a thorough understanding of the region’s history.

“On our new Baltic Sea cruise, guests will end their journey with three nights in St. Petersburg filled with insider access opportunities and a wide choice of included excursions, with the Four Seasons Hotel Lions Palace as their home base.”

On the new Baltic Sea cruise for 2020, guests may choose from a walking tour of Stockholm’s Gamla Stan (Old Town) or an art tour including the former home of landscape painter Prince Eugen; a guided walk above the city on the rooftop of the Old Parliament House or a Nordic food experience sampling Swedish specialties from local purveyors.

Tallinn offers the chance to explore the Old Town or leave the city behind for a bog walk or an Estonian vodka tasting at Palmse Manor in Lahemaa National Park.

In Helsinki, guests may explore city sights, relax on a privately guided boat tour, or enjoy a Finnish sauna and nature walk.

While in St. Petersburg, guests can choose from art museums, cooking classes and palace visits.