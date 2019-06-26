Virgin Atlantic opens Airbus A350 sales ahead of September debut

Customers can now book flights on Virgin Atlantic’s brand-new Airbus A350 aircraft.

The new planes feature an entirely redesigned upper-class cabin, as well as the airline’s new social space - the Loft.

The aircraft’s first commercial service, is expected to take place on September 10th from London Heathrow to New York JFK.

Travellers can now book flights via the Virgin Atlantic website and contact centre.

Four A350s - known in typical Virgin style as Mamma Mia, Red Velvet, Rain Bow and Queen of Hearts - will join the airline’s fleet by the end of the tear.

All four aircraft will initially fly between London Heathrow and New York JFK.

Virgin Atlantic will continue to take delivery of a further eight A350’s throughout 2020-2021 with full schedule and destination information set to be revealed in due course.

All of the airline’s initial A350 deliveries will be based at London Heathrow.

The final five planes will offer a leisure configuration and will operate routes to Florida and the Caribbean from London Gatwick and Manchester Airport.

These deliveries will take place in 2021 as the airline beings to retire its Boeing 747 fleet.

The A350 is the first aircraft for Virgin Atlantic that has the new social space known as the Loft.

As the largest social space in the airline’s fleet, it’s designed for customers to gather, chat, enjoy a drink or dine with friends.

The A350 also offers an entirely redesigned upper-class suite, with window facing seats and deployable privacy screens.

The news today follows Virgin Atlantic’s recent announcement in June that it was to be the first UK airline to announce a firm order for 14 Airbus A330-900neos, with an additional six as options.