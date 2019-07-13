Radisson signs with Zdrojowa for two new Poland properties

Radisson Hotel Group has signed an agreement with Zdrojowa Invest & Hotels for two new-build Radisson resorts in Poland.

The hotels span the country, from the foothills of the Karkonosze Mountains in Szklarska Poręba, to the northern Baltic coast in Kołobrzeg.

They will be part of the upscale Radisson brand, bringing the group’s portfolio in Poland to 18 properties across five brands.

Zdrojowa Invest & Hotels and Radisson Hotel Group have been partners since the 2017 opening of the Radisson Blu Resort, Świnoujście.

Based on the success of the collaboration, Radisson Hotel Group will work hand-in-hand with Zdrojowa to develop and deliver new hotels.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are excited to have signed this country development agreement with Zdrojowa Invest & Hotels and thank them for their trust in our brands and people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are glad to strengthen our position as the largest international operator for leisure destinations in Poland and look forward to working with our partners on future development projects.”

The Radisson Resort Szklarska Poręba is the second Radisson-branded hotel to arrive in Poland and the first internationally branded in this destination.

The property will be located in the chic mountain town of Szkalrska Poręba, renowned among German tourists as the old Schreiberhau resort in Riesengebirge.

Due to open in the upcoming winter season, the new-build hotel will feature 104 guest rooms, additional rooms and apartments are planned in a second phase.

The opening for the Radisson Resort Kołobrzeg – Poland’s third Radisson-branded hotel – is planned for summer 2020.

Furthermore, it will also be the first hotel under an international hotel brand in one of the biggest Polish seaside resorts.

The 209-room facility, located in the spa area, will ensure comfortable relaxation and entertainment, along with a water park.