Abad appointed vice president with Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group’s global procurement network has appointed Yon Abad to the role of vice president, corporate supplier relationships and distribution platforms.

Based in the United States, the highly-respected hotel executive brings to the position more than 15-years’ experience in global corporate travel, as well as hospitality contracting, distribution and technology.

Abad joins from CWT where he has spent the past decade in senior hotel and consulting roles for North America, Latin America and Europe.

His most recent position was vice president of the global hotel supply division.

Highly experienced in managing strategic partnership and supplier relationships, consulting strategy and process and leading a multinational team, he brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience to Flight Centre Travel Group’s high-performing division.

As part of his new role within the global procurement network, Abad will source and manage a portfolio of Flight Centre’s corporate global land supplier relationships.

He is also tasked with driving the growth and development of corporate content within FCTG’s new hotel distribution platform.

General manager global procurement network, Jason Hartley, said the business was thrilled to welcome Abad onboard.

“This appointment will further drive the strategic development and direction of our land supplier division, by maintaining and growing the company’s already strong relationships with hotel and ground transport suppliers,” Hartley said.

“To have someone with Yon’s industry experience, which includes leading multinational teams across continents, his contacts and proven ability to drive impressive business outcomes is a coup for our brands and our customers.”

Abad said he was delighted to be working with Flight Centre Travel Group’s corporate division, with the USA business a profit powerhouse for the travel giant.

“I am thrilled to join a company as diverse and fast-paced as Flight Centre,” he said.

“It is uniquely positioned in the market thanks to its product and supplier diversity. Hotel distribution is a rapidly growing and a very competitive area of the corporate travel industry; travel management companies need to have not only strong relationships with suppliers, product choice, smart technology; but also a strategic vision for how to make the supply of travel content easier, better and faster for the end user.”