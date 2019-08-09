Sommer to replace Stuart as chief executive at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed Andy Stuart will step down from his roles of president and chief executive of the line at the end of the year.

Following the launch of Norwegian Encore, he will be replaced by Harry Sommer, currently president, international for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Stuart will step down from his role on December 31st and remain with the company as senior adviser until March in order to ensure a smooth transition.

He joined Norwegian in 1988 and held several key executive positions during his tenure of more than three decades.

“I could only have dreamed about my journey at Norwegian when I joined the company in 1988 and am extremely fortunate to have witnessed first-hand the incredible evolution of this pioneering brand,” said Stuart.

“I am honoured to have played a role in the leadership position Norwegian now holds in this incredible industry and continue to be proud of the commitment, dedication and passion of our team for delivering a best-in-class vacation experience.

“I have worked closely with Harry and am confident he is the right person to take the helm and continue the journey for Norwegian Cruise Line.”

Sommer is currently responsible for all sales, marketing, public relations and office operations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises in all markets outside of the United States and Canada.

He previously served as executive vice president, international business development and executive vice president and chief integration officer for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “Over the last several years, Norwegian’s management and board of directors have worked closely on a comprehensive succession plan that leveraged the considerable bench strength across the organisation.

“The board and I are confident that Harry is the right person to succeed Andy as president and chief executive officer of the Norwegian Cruise Line brand and look forward to him leveraging his breadth of knowledge and extensive experience in the industry and our Company to take the brand to new heights.”