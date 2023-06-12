2.2 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELED WITH SAS DURING MAY

2.2 million passengers traveled with SAS in May, an increase by 19 percent compared to the same period last year. SAS’ capacity increased 17 percent and RPK increased by 26 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The flown load factor for May was 77 percent, an improvement by almost 6 percentage points compared to May last year.

“We are pleased to see that the demand for travel continues to increase. 2.2 million passengers traveled with SAS in May, up 19 percent compared to the same month last year. We have ramped up to meet the increased demand for the summer season, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board. Over the past couple of months, Air Traffic Control capacity issues in Copenhagen have caused considerable problems for airlines, airports and, not the least, our passengers. We expect all parties to take their responsibilities and make sure our passengers can travel where they want and when they want this summer. We will seek compensation for the irregularity costs caused by the situation”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.