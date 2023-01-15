Why are so many online casino companies based in Malta?

Malta is a tiny European nation, with a beautiful climate and an enviable position that makes it an excellent travel destination. It is easy to understand why so many people enjoy traveling here throughout the year, to enjoy the beautiful landscape and nice weather. It is also a place with rich history, where you have plenty to see and visit, but this is not the reason why so many online casino companies have chosen it. They have good reason to be based in Malta, as you can see by reading the paragraphs below

A friendly island for online gambling platforms

Online casinos, bookmakers, and poker rooms like JeffBet.com, Bet365.com 7 many more have found Malta to be an excellent spot to establish its headquarters. Even those who look for a secondary location to set up offices will agree that the Mediterranean island is a perfect destination. To start with, there are already plenty of ventures that are based here, so those who open shop will find themselves in nice company.

Another solid reason in favor of choosing this country over most of its European counterparts is the low tax system. Casinos don’t pay a lot of money to have the headquarters here and the amount is low enough to justify a continued presence. This doesn’t come at the cost of insecurity, since the Malta Gaming Authority is based here and is regarded as one of the most reliable regulatory bodies.

Most casinos, bookmakers, and poker rooms will benefit greatly from this license, as it will provide them with a reputation boost. Just because the gambling operator has the headquarters here doesn’t guarantee the fact that it will get the license, but it will help its cause. This is an internationally recognized license that helps companies project an image of trustworthiness which is invaluable.

The government meets companies halfway

Throughout Europe, governments are reluctant to embrace gambling and some even regard the industry as a sort of pariah. Things are much better in Malta, where the local authorities have understood the importance of creating a legal environment for gambling operators. They provide the assistance needed by companies to open shop and enjoy our long-term presence. The rules are strict, but they make sense and what’s most important, is that the legal framework is predictable. This is one of the most important aspects for gambling companies who want to be able to make long-term plans.

The education system is solid in Malta and the universities prepare well-trained students, capable of adding value to the gambling industry. Some even have courses aimed at facilitating the entry of graduating students, so online casinos and bookmakers have a great resource. Some programs allow students to work for gambling operators while in college, to earn much-needed experience.