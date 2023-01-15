Learn to take incredible pictures underwater!

Capture Cayman Ltd. was started in July 2022 by Lisa Collins, co-owner of INON UK and long term feature writer for Diver Magazine and Divernet.com. With 30 years of experience, Lisa offers many different photographic services, from underwater photography classes, workshops and guided tours, to land photography classes and tours, photo editing services and classes, professional photoshoots (beach, family, engagement, wedding or corporate), boat charter photoshoots, zoom sessions and more. All done in an expert, friendly and experienced way.

Based in the Cayman Islands, Lisa makes the most of the beautiful beaches and oceans surrounding the island, however, can also do remote teaching via Zoom. Learn a new skill, or brush up on old ones, take an underwater or land photography tour, or capture your memories with a stunning beach photoshoot.

With services starting at £65 per hour, Lisa is the most affordable and experienced in the Caribbean.

Customer service and client satisfaction are very important to Lisa. She will always go the extra mile to make her clients’ experience the best it possibly can be. Always smiling, with a smile Lisa takes the utmost pleasure in making sure her clients are happy.

www.capturecayman.com

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

+1 345 546 8010