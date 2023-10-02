What are the current real estate trends for buying a house in Spain?

Spain, a country with an excellent climate, beautiful nature, rich cultural heritage and developed infrastructure, is today extremely popular among tourists and vacationers from around the world. And the Spaniards also enjoy visiting new cities on the coasts and in the outback of the country during their holidays, where they can sunbathe and swim in the sea, take part in festivals and holidays, enjoy delicious food and quality wines. But it is not just relaxation that interests many who have visited Spain at least once.

Today, more and more people want to buy real estate here. Different types of houses are especially popular, because when you buy a house, you gain special privacy and comfort. Many beautiful homes can be found on the resale market. They retain the traditional Spanish flavor, which is especially appreciated by connoisseurs. And buying a new home will ensure a high quality of life, because new buildings meet all modern requirements for the amenities provided. Before you buy a house in Spain, you should familiarize yourself with current trends in Spanish real estate.

Characteristic features of the modern Spanish real estate market

1. First of all, there is a great interest in real estate located on the coasts. What attracts here is the proximity to the beaches, stunning views, healing air, and the opportunity to constantly practice your favorite water sports. On the elite Costa del Sol with high prices or in the cities on the Costa Blanca with more affordable prices, you can always buy a home that suits your needs.

2. Along with the fairly high demand for real estate in large cities in Spain, there is an increase in interest in buying houses in rural areas. This is because a house in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia will cost you a fortune and will not be as spacious as, for example, in the villages of Seville or Granada. The beauty of ancient buildings and a leisurely lifestyle surrounded by nature are in great demand today.

3. Many buyers give preference to houses built from environmentally friendly materials using advanced technologies, as well as “smart” houses equipped with energy-saving systems. Compliance with environmental standards and saving resources in construction are popular today all over the world.

4. It is now convenient for people working remotely to buy a house in Spain. The main thing is to have good Internet access and privacy. Therefore, such workers prefer not multi-apartment residential complexes, but separate houses, where they can successfully combine work and comfortable relaxation on their own plot of land among green spaces or by the pool.

5. The Golden Visa program is becoming increasingly popular in Spain. A significant number of investors from different countries that are not members of the European Union purchase Spanish property for an amount equal to or exceeding €500,000 and receive the right to unlimited stay in Spain, the ability to move freely within the EU countries, receive education and medical care in any of these countries

6. Currently, in almost all cities of Spain, housing construction is actively underway, both modern residential complexes and individual mansions and villas. The developed infrastructure of cities and excellent transport system allow you to buy a house in Spain in almost any area and receive what you expect.

7. Since the Spanish government is very interested in attracting foreign capital to the country, including investing in the real estate sector, the process of purchasing is becoming streamlined and simplified as much as possible. A foreign buyer today can remotely select a suitable property and buy a house in Spain without leaving the country of residence thanks to online information resources and online documentation.

8. Another feature of the Spanish real estate market is the increased interest in purchasing historical properties with the possibility of repairing and restoring them in accordance with one’s own preferences. To buy a house in Spain with a rich past is a special pleasure.

A thorough study of the Spanish real estate market and familiarization with its main modern trends is necessary for choosing the right property. After all, this market is constantly developing, its volumes are increasing, and among the many offers you can simply get confused. Therefore, only with careful preparation can you make an informed decision and find the perfect home that matches your aspirations.

