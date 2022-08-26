How Marriott is leading the way with luxury properties in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia’s tourism plans gather more speed as we edge towards Saudi Vision 2030 becoming a reality, so do Marriott International‘s own plans in the Kingdom.

Marriott’s portfolio is growing in KSA, with some of the group’s most luxurious brands coming to the country’s biggest tourism developments and cities

By the time the pipeline of properties is up and running, Marriott’s luxury proposition in Saudi will be unrivalled and will help propel KSA’s hospitality landscape to new heights.

Seven Marriott openings in the Kingdom will introduce the following brands to the country: Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION Hotels and JW Marriott. Here we look at the properties in more depth.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton

Ritz-Carlton Reserve will not only make its debut in Saudi Arabia but the whole Middle East with Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The property will form part of The Red Sea Project. It will join an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide and will be situated on a pristine set of private islands, part of the Red Sea’s Blue Hole cluster of islands.

Surrounded by unspoiled natural beauty and designed to blend seamlessly with the environment, the resort is expected to feature 63 one-to-four-bedroom water and beach villas. Plans also include a range of luxurious amenities and services, including a spa, swimming pools, multiple culinary venues, a retail area and a variety of other leisure and entertainment offerings, including a conservation centre.

Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, Diriyah, Riyadh will offer a different one-of-a-kind experience. Located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif at Diryah, it will have 195 guestrooms including 34 suites, a speciality restaurant, an all-day dining venue, meeting rooms, an outdoor pool and fitness centre. Ritz Kids, the brand’s signature kids club and programming is part of the vision, as is a signature spa and immersive guest programs.

The Luxury Collection

Marriott’s unique portfolio of individual luxury properties, The Luxury Collection serves as a unique and cherished expression of its location. Situated in the district of Samhan, The Luxury Collection in Diriyah, Riyadh will feature 141 guestrooms, including 27 suites. There are plans for two signature restaurants, an all-day-dining restaurant, coffee and juice bar, fitness centre, pool and spa, as well as meeting and event facilities.

St. Regis Hotel & Resorts

Marriott’s St. Regis brand will make its debut in Saudi Arabia with two new properties. Firstly, The St. Regis Riyadh will offer 83 guestrooms, including 23 suites, two signature restaurants, an outdoor pool, fitness centre and spa.

It will form part of the exciting Via Riyadh mixed-use development, also including retail and entertainment outlets that form part of the main zone of Riyadh Season.

Marriott’s second property at the Red Sea project is The St. Regis Red Sea Resort. It will have 90 villas, two signature restaurants, an outdoor pool, fitness centre, and spa and a children’s club.

Both properties will feature the brand’s hallmarks and traditions, including bespoke butler service and avant-garde style.

EDITION Hotels

The EDITION Hotels portfolio is a collection of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, and Saudi Arabia will have two. The Jeddah EDITION, situated in the new Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, is located on the edge of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The hotel is expected to feature 63 guestrooms, a signature restaurant, lounge bar, rooftop bar, penthouse terrace, spa, fitness centre, and an indoor and outdoor pool.

The Kindgom’s second EDITION will be located on the Red Sea Project’s main island, Shaura, making it the third Marriott property at the luxury giga-project.

The Red Sea EDITION is slated to open with 240 guestrooms, including one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, as well as two signature restaurants, a destination bar, beach bar, fitness centre, a swimming pool and spa.

JW Marriott

Another brand entering the Kingdom for the first time is JW Marriott. The JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh has one of the most coveted addresses in Riyadh, a stone’s throw away from King Abdullah Financial District.

The property has 66 floors with 349 rooms and suites, as well as world-class dining outlets, and facilities including business and wellness. Marriott says the flagship hotel exudes the brand philosophy of warmth, presence, and unity through every corner and detail, from design to service