Hilton summer road trip hacks pave the way for convenient travel

With experts predicting the biggest summer travel season ever, Hilton is revealing its game-changing tips to help travelers make the most out of their stay, their budget and their time. Catering to all members of the family when traveling – including furry ones – these essential tips will help ensure families vacation with ease.

Tip No. 1: Consider a hotel that includes a hot breakfast

A recent survey by Hilton [1] found that only 19% of Americans report having breakfast every day, yet 79% say they feel more productive after eating that most important meal. Booking a getaway at a hotel that includes breakfast makes mornings simpler, more delicious and puts an end to the hectic morning scramble.

The breakfast buffet is back, and guests can enjoy the Breakfast Included package at Hilton brands such as Hilton Garden Inn, or load up on complimentary breakfast offered at the more than 4,300 Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton locations globally – making guests’ mornings easy and delicious.

Booking a hotel that includes breakfast, conveniently located in the comfort of the lobby, takes away the stress of mornings, while also offering healthy and indulgent selections – including items such as made-to-order omelets, artisan breakfast sandwiches, fresh-baked waffles, sizzling sausage or bacon and mouth-watering breakfast potatoes. At Tru by Hilton, guests will find a new signature brand offering – an automatic, hands-free pancake maker that magically turns batter into a delicious golden-brown pancake with the wave of a hand. This modern marvel joins Hampton by Hilton’s classic make-your-own Belgian waffle machine, a longtime guest favorite.

For families, the added convenience of breakfast included allows guests the flexibility to have their morning meal the way they like it – whether heading down to enjoy a quick bite while waiting their turn to shower or grabbing a plate and bringing it back up to their room. Plus, it satisfies the need to go to a restaurant, eliminating travel and wait times vs. dining out while on the go.

According to a recent Hilton [2] survey, 55% of Americans who are pet owners are likely to travel with their pet this summer. People are spending more time with their pets than ever before – and while taking a trip is exciting, leaving behind the beloved family pet is not.

With Hilton, travelers can now hit the road with the whole family, pets included. Hilton welcomes guests at more than 5,000 pet-friendly properties globally, making the global hospitality brand one of the most pet-friendly hospitality companies in the world.

Instead of leaving pets behind or boarding them, guests can make memories with their furry companions at most hotels in one of Hilton’s pet-friendly brands Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, through Hilton’s partnership with Mars Petcare, guests can access expert advice and tips via online chat or phone, tailored to reduce stress and make the travel experience more seamless from planning through hotel stay.

After a day on the road, families crave space and Hilton’s brands such as Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton – feature generous-sized guest rooms with separate living and sleeping areas that allow the whole family to spread out during their travels. This can come especially handy for families – or pets – traveling with varying bedtimes.

Plus, budget-savvy travelers know that dining out for every meal adds up quickly, especially with a large family or group. Home-like accommodations at Homewood Suites and Home2 feature fully-equipped kitchens featuring full-size refrigerators, cooktops, microwaves and cookware that allow guests to make their own meals on the road, saving time and money.

For travellers without as much PTO as they’d like, suites also provide ample space for workcations, a trend that continues. In fact, the survey revealed 41% of Americans will consider a workday a success this summer if it ends with a cocktail by a destination pool or beach.

“Work from anywhere, extra space, time savers that help reduce stress, and of course the growth in pet ownership – these are big consumer trends,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “And, Hilton’s brands are well positioned to answer the needs of every traveler.”

Hilton answered another major travel need when it became the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to easily book and instantly confirm at least two connecting rooms. Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton is available when booking on Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app at participating hotels within any of the portfolio’s 18 world-class brands.

For a limited time, Hilton Honors members can also rack up Points for summer travel faster with the “More Nights, More Points” promotion. Members travelling from May 2 through Sept. 5, 2022, will earn Double Points on stays of one or two nights and Triple Points on stays of three nights. For more information or to book your summer getaway with Hilton, please visit stories.hilton.com or hilton.com. To learn more about this summer’s traveler trends, visit stories.hilton.com/summertrends.