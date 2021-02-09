BTN interview: Manos Borboudakis, group general manager, Santorini division, Metaxa Hospitality

Voters at the World Travel Awards have recognised Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa with the titles of Europe’s Leading Boutique Resort and Greece’s Leading Island Villas.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Manos Borboudakis, group general manager for the Santorini division at Metaxa Hospitality Group, to find out more.

Breaking Travel News: Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa has successfully defended its titles at the World Travel Awards for a third year in a row. To what do you attribute this continued success?

Manos Borboudakis: It is indeed a great honour for us to be awarded with this distinction for the third year in a row amongst some of the most outstanding European brands.

Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa is the ultimate getaway, offering its guests absolute serenity and privacy in Oia, Santorini which is one of the most famous destinations worldwide.

The property’s location, amenities, and priority on the customer experience set the resort apart from other resorts in Santorini.

Our staff embodies the ethos of true Greek hospitality which incorporates personalised care, discreet service, and high-quality facilities and amenities.

Our guest-oriented approach, combined with the unpretentious luxury of the property, make guests feel like they are at home, and we believe that this is our main competitive advantage.

BTN: Can you tell our readers a little about the property and what is on offer there?

MB: Inspired by the Santorinian architecture, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa is an ideal destination for those who seek romance, privacy, and relaxation.

Our 63 suites and two luxurious villas feature personal outdoor heated Jacuzzis and/or private pools with stunning sunset and sea views.

Guests can stroll around the picturesque alleys of the resort surrounded by greenery, flowers, and whitewashed, domed suites, relax around the five pools, and gaze at the magical vistas out to the Aegean Sea and Oia’s renowned sunset, making their stay an indulgently exclusive experience.

The exquisite gastronomy together with the tranquil environment of our luxury accommodation and warm hospitality are the key advantages of Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa.

Next year, we are also planning some new developments in the property.

I can’t share more details at this stage but watch this space for more information in the lead-up to our seasonal reopening on April 20th.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Greek tourism as we head into 2022?

MB: Greece is a country which is highly dependent on the tourism industry.

The pandemic has affected us as it did the hospitality industry worldwide, but we believe in the strong potential of the Greek market as a key driver for tourism in the next year.

Our Greek minister of tourism recently noted that Greece has welcomed more than six million tourists this year.

The Financial Times also reported that Greece has been the champion of recovery in tourism this year, as the country welcomed the greatest number of tourists in Europe, about 25 per cent more than Spain, which has been Greece’s long-time competitor in tourism.

These figures represent very encouraging news as we look back on 2021, and great hope for the season ahead in 2022.

BTN: Will your victory at the World Travel Awards help you promote Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, and Metaxa Hospitality Group, in a competitive market?

MB: Our distinction as Europe’s Leading Boutique Resort for the third year in a row gives us a great advantage in a highly competitive market such as Santorini.

We remain committed to our guests and will keep doing our best to provide them with the highest quality services and exceptional experiences.

We would like to thank all of them again for supporting us to secure such a major distinction.

