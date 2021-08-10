Here’s what traveling overseas will look like after COVID-19

Despite the fact many countries have seen large progress since COVID-19 vaccines became available, the pandemic is not over. Some countries are still being ravaged by the disease while others remain on medium to high alert for foreign travelers. If you’re hoping to get out and see the world after quarantine, there will be a lot of budgeting and planning ahead to make sure your trip goes smoothly.

With more vaccines administered, COVID-19 cases are expected to decline. As that occurs, more travel restrictions will be lifted, and people will be able to safely visit other countries again. However, there are still many new rules and guidelines to be mindful of, especially if you intend on traveling more now that lockdown is over. If you’re interested in jet setting away anytime soon, you should take these new fees and added costs into account as you budget.

COVID-19 Testing and Health Coverage

International travel to and from the United States still requires a negative Coronavirus test no more than three days prior to your departure. In addition to paying for tests for every member of your family, you will also have to possibly pay for health coverage fees overseas. Countries set their own rates, so you have to research before you fly. Generally, the fees are to cover any expenses you may incur by contracting COVID overseas, including testing and medical treatment.

More Costly Airfare

Flight costs hit record low numbers in 2020, but those costs have gradually risen. Many airlines are short-staffed due to furloughs over vaccine mandates and widespread resignations. Fewer planes in the air and more passengers means there will be surges in airfare throughout the coming year. Booking ahead will be advantageous, but you’ll want to be cautious as you invest. If your ticket isn’t refundable, you could wind up losing thousands for a family flight that’s cancelled.

You may be able to get the best deal by buying early, but if you don’t have a lump sum of cash up front, you may think about applying some of your savings or other assets to cover the cost. Have you been paying for life insurance but don’t need so much coverage? You may consider looking into how to sell your term life insurance policy for cash. There is an online guide that covers everything you need to know.

Accommodations May Be More Expensive

Because tourism is expected to rise more over the coming year, there are things to consider before booking a place to stay. Like the fact that hotels overseas may raise their prices to take advantage of increased demand. Currency conversion may also heavily impact how far a U.S. dollar goes in a foreign country. This means that you might not have as much as you really think to spend. Make sure that when you book a hotel ahead of your trip, the price is fixed. You should also know how much the security deposit is and how long it will be held off your card.

There may also be additional fees to access certain amenities. Some restaurants introduced a dining surcharge after COVID-19 to make up for lost wages during the pandemic. Be mindful of your health while you are overseas. Contracting COVID-19 will require you to quarantine until you test negative. This could be two weeks to over a month, which will incur serious charges for lodging, food and medical care.