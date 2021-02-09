BTN interview: Alessandro Cabella, managing director, Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel has been honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Luxury City Resort at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Alessandro Cabella, Rome Cavalieri managing director, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Alessandro Cabella: I think now more than ever it means a lot to be recognised by our guests and world travellers alike.

We are all finally getting back to what we do best which is welcoming travellers to our hotel and to the most beautiful city in the world.

Despite all the challenges we still face with ensuring a safe and comfortable stay to our guests, this award is proof that we have not lost our touch.

We continue to offer the best of Italian hospitality to our guests.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel as we move into 2022?

AC: World Travel Awards is a guarantee for guests that their expectations will be met and exceeded when staying at the Rome Cavalieri.

The continuity of winning in consecutive years despite all the challenges of the last few years goes a long way in assuring guests that they can look forward to the experience of staying with us when they visit the Eternal City.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel from its competitors in Europe?

AC: Today, when everything is fluid and uncertain, travellers and guests are looking for guarantees.

For over 50 years, and throughout the last very difficult months, we have continued to offer our unwavering dedication to offering the light and warmth of hospitality to guests staying with us in Rome.

