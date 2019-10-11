Breaking Travel News investigates: Atlantis Sanya

Atlantis Sanya has been nominated for a host of titles at the upcoming World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony.

Set to take place in Vietnam in October, the one-of-a-kind resort will be in the running for top honours, including Asia’s Leading Family Resort and Asia’s Leading Design Hotel.

The nominations continue a run of success for the property, which last year walked away with trophies for World’s Leading MICE Resort, Asia’s Leading New Resort and China’s Leading New Resort.

Ahead of this year’s event - set to take place at Vinpearl Resort & Spa in Phu Quoc on October 12th – Breaking Travel News here takes a tour of the US$2 billion project.

Overlooking the South China Sea, Atlantis Sanya boasts one of the largest open-air aquariums in the world, the Ambassador Lagoon, a unique underwater habitat, home to more than 86,000 species of marine life, mesmerising visitors as they journey to discover the mythical heart of Atlantis.

The resort’s 1,314 guest rooms and 154 suites not only offer spectacular island and coastal vistas, but also serene views of life below the waves, from seven uniquely designed underwater suites - the first guest experience of its kind in China.

At the heart of Atlantis Sanya is the Lost Chambers Aquarium, which allows visitors to immerse themselves in the mysteries of the ocean and learn more about the richness and diversity of its inhabitants.

Guests can also enjoy exhilarating water play at the 200,000-square metre Aquaventure Waterpark and enjoy interactive sea mammal experiences at Dolphin Cay and Sea Lion Point.

Atlantis Sanya’s wide range of dining options include 21 restaurants, cafes, and lounges, including Bread Street Kitchen and Bar by world-famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Ossiano Underwater Restaurant and Bar, which have become Hainan’s top gastronomic spots.

For conferences, events, and meetings, Atlantis Sanya offers an expansive 5,000 square metre MICE facility.

The resort also provides families with a playful Miniversity recreational centre and operates the first Ahava Spa in the Asia-Pacific region.

The hotel is owned by Fosun International and managed by reputable and global hospitality leisure brand operator, Kerzner International.

The property has redefined holidaymaking and propelled Hainan into a new era of world-class hospitality and tourism.

In building Atlantis Sanya, Fosun envisioned a high-quality, one-stop tourist destination that caters to families.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, sees Atlantis Sanya as a response to the growing trend of family-focused hospitality, ushering in a new era for tourism in Hainan and China as a whole.

“At Atlantis Sanya, families will have everything they want and need for a breath-taking holiday experience,” he added.

“With something for every family member to enjoy, we have designed the ultimate, multi-generational resort experience, focused on delivering quality family time and treasured memories that last a lifetime.”

Atlantis Sanya has turned the concept of traditional hotels on its head by reinventing the complex holiday market.

The property forms a distinct tourism ecosystem in Hainan as well as play an industry-leading role in promoting structural reforms of the tourism industry in Hainan in order to improve the quality of tourism in Sanya and Hainan.

From a broader perspective, Atlantis Sanya is in a class with Shanghai Disneyland and the upcoming Universal Studios in Beijing in promoting China as a world-class tourist destination and enhancing the overall tourism industry.

Michael Wale, chief executive of Kerzner International, believes Atlantis Sanya will continue the company’s tradition of providing extraordinary holidays to tourists from all over the world.

Atlantis Sanya joins Kerzner’s flagship destination Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, as well as the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Dubai and Atlantis, Ko Olina in Hawaii, both of which are currently under construction.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Atlantis Sanya into our family as not only the first Atlantis resort in China, but also a proud first step into the Asia Pacific region,” said Wale.

“Atlantis Sanya is the next generation of Atlantis resorts, offering a wide variety of guest entertainment experiences.”

As the weather heats up, Atlantis Sanya is launching Summer Splash Fun with a waterpark party, featuring activities and entertainment options to keep guests cool and engaged.

The Aquaventure Waterpark operation hours will be extended to 20:00 until the end of August.

In addition, guests can enjoy two new resort attractions launched this month - Foryou Ski, an indoor ski park, and Magic Travel, an immersive games exhibition featuring out-of-this-world interactive arcade experiences.

Atlantis Sanya is committed to continually redefine and lead summer travel trends in Sanya.

Designed to showcase a distinctive nightlife vibrancy that is unique to Sanya, the plethora of fun-filled after dark activities is bound to energize and sizzle this summer for locals and tourists alike.

“We have always been committed to crafting infinite travel experiences for every single one of our guests, and hope that the extended hours of our Aquaventure Waterpark will mean greater flexibility for our guests to indulge in summer fun.

“Our goal is to make Atlantis Sanya even more magical and incorporate more night-time elements, creating unique holiday experiences and everlasting memories,” said Alan Mahony, vice president of Aquaventure Waterpark.

Sprawled across 200,000 m2 of land, the Aquaventure Waterpark is the first water amusement park in China to open all year round.

Other than summer partying at the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, guests can also experience a different extreme at the resort’s newly opened indoor ski park.

Located within Dolphin Cay, Foryou Ski is the first integrated indoor simulation ski park in Sanya, allowing guests to ski on advanced simulation facilities anytime during the day – no doubt a delightful winter treat in the tropical paradise of Sanya.

Additionally, Atlantis Sanya will be hosting the Magic Travel immersive game exhibition in the banquet ballroom until October 10th.

Utilising a blend of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies, guests can now cross over to mixed reality and realise dreams of traveling the world through interactive experiences with seven mystical game themes to choose from.

More Information

Owned by Fosun International and managed by Kerzner International, Atlantis Sanya is China’s premiere underwater world inspired entertainment resort destination located in Haitang Bay, Sanya, Hainan province.

For further information about Atlantis please visit the official website.