Breaking Travel News explores: New hotels on the Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah continues to delight travellers from all over the world with its one-of-a-kind tourism offering. Here Breaking Travel News takes a look at the new properties recently joining the roster

Hilton has led a flurry of new openings on the Palm Jumeirah with the celebrated opening of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Located on the popular Palm West Beach, the hotel is the perfect escape for couples, families, friends and solo travelers looking to enjoy sunset views, a temperature-controlled pool, event spaces, a tranquil spa and more.

Featuring 608 guest rooms and suites along with ten enticing culinary concepts, it is poised to become one of the top leisure and events destinations in Dubai.

“Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah opens as an iconic addition to the world-famous palm shaped island and promises guests an exceptional beachfront resort experience as well as outstanding dining options,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton.

“We are delighted to bring our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to this prominent location on the Palm Jumeirah, adding to the choices Hilton offers for an incredible stay in Dubai.”

The hotel is home to several new dining concepts unique to the property including Zing Beach Bar which offers refreshing craft drinks and a wide selection of light bites at the water’s edge, and the cool, calm and connected SocialBee which features a delightful menu designed around locally-sourced honey.

Mowsem, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, serves an exciting array of global cuisine, while Australian Jones the Grocer, located on the beach and already a favourite among residents, is the perfect breakfast spot for fresh and delicious artisan food.

Also opening later this year, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be located on the 13th floor of the property, offering sunset views of the sea, Bluewaters Island, the glittering Dubai Marina skyline and the Palm Jumeirah.

This restaurant, bar and lounge will boast an exquisite dining and drinking experience, set to a soundtrack of uplifting music mixed by talented DJs.

Aside from the culinary experiences, the property offers one of the longest pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa that provides comprehensive relaxation experiences, eight well-appointed treatment rooms, a dedicated spa suite and a Moroccan Hammam for individuals and groups.

For young guests, the Pirates Kids Club has an indoor and outdoor area, and a dedicated kid’s pool. The hotel will also feature a pristine private beach with breath-taking city views, daybeds and a range of water sports activities.

Additionally, the property has several meeting and event spaces designed for all occasions, including the outdoor Ocean Terrace that can cater for up to 800 people - perfect for weddings and large events.

Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, said: “Across the world, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters – and Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is no exception.

“With its prime location on the spectacular Palm Jumeirah, the hotel provides guests with the ultimate vacation where they can enjoy beachside living,

Hilton’s world-renowned hospitality and a memorable stay.”

Taj, the iconic brand of Indian Hotels Company, has also recently joined the fun, with the opening of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm in Dubai.

The luxury beachfront resort is located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah and becomes the third Taj-branded hotel in the UAE.

The resort offers 325 rooms and suites, a range of culinary experiences and Jiva spa, besides a private beach and what the brand touts as the longest pool in Palm Jumeirah.

The contemporary interiors have been designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) and feature traditional craftsmanship influenced by the surroundings.

Guests can enjoy Indian fine dining at Varq; a gastropub experience at the Roaring Rabbit; an Arabesque atmosphere at Raia, the rooftop bar and lounge; a range of international flavours at Palm Kitchen; and coastal delicacies at the Coast, a beachside bistro.

At Jiva, the all-natural spa inspired by traditional Indian healing techniques, guests can enjoy holistic treatments including Ayurveda, Indian therapies, yoga and meditation, among others.

The Popsicle Kids Club, with a shallow pool and a playground, makes it an ideal getaway for families.

In addition, there are two ballrooms and multiple meeting rooms offer space for conferences, social events and gatherings.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL has four Taj hotels in the United Arab Emirates, including one under development.

Close by, also right on the Palm West Beach, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah Resort boasts incredible city and beach views and easy access to the beach.

Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure they have you covered.

Explore the on-site restaurants, bars, fitness centre and spa.

Take it easy by the pool or at the full-service private beach.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf or Dubai’s skyline from the modern and comfortable rooms and suites

Unwind in one of the 389 contemporary rooms or suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows for plenty of daylight and your own private balcony to enjoy the views.

Each of the rooms and suites feature modern amenities including free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and comfortable, stylish furnishings to make your stay in Palm Jumeirah unforgettable.

Join for breakfast, lunch and dinner and enjoy a delicious meal without having to leave the resort.

The All-Day Dining Restaurant features outdoor seating on the terrace for amazing views while you dine and serves up delicious, international breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets in addition to à la carte dishes.

On the run? No problem – pick up something quick from Grab&Go in the lobby.

For a relaxing day under the sun, sip or snack on something at the pool bar or order from the comfort of your sun lounger at the private beach.

Perhaps the best is to come though, with Atlantis, The Royal set to open later in the year.

Set to be one lavish hotel and located right next to its sibling Atlantis, The Palm, the structure will boast a 90-metre-high sky pool, named Cloud 22.

There will also be a collection of elegant rooms, suites and signature penthouses featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea.

Other exciting headlines from the new hotel will be a wellness facility offering treatments, a private beach and several pools.

But the food will lead the way.

Atlantis, The Royal will be filled with some top-notch restaurants headed up by some of the most respected chefs from around the globe.

This means it will be a must-visit destination for residents and tourists alike.

Peruvian flavours from Latin America are what La Mar by Gastón Acurio is going to be all about, Nobu by the Beach will be the first of its kind globally, while Spanish cuisine crafted by top chef José Andrés being served up at Jaleo Dubai.

Quirky British chef Heston Blumenthal will also be bringing his creations to Dubai with the opening of world-famous Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

Palm Jumeirah is considered the World’s Leading Tourism Development Project by voters at the World Travel Awards.