7 reasons to visit Reykjavik this holiday season

1. The Northern Lights-

if you want to spend hours and not minutes basking in the ethereal beauty of the northern lights, the holiday season is the right time to do it. This spectacular show is reason enough to visit Reykjavik. The Lights don’t come with a guarantee, you do have a better chance of seeing them in the winter time. Do plan a week’s stay at least, for a better chance. You don’t have to fight your way through crowds of people either because it’s not summer time. Summers are tourist season in the country.

2. The gorgeous land itself-

even if you don’t catch a glimpse of the Lights during your trip, there’s plenty to see and admire in the city. There’s a wide range of scenery to choose from in the country. The glaciers, of course, but also waterfalls, beaches, fields of lava and volcanoes. There’s something otherworldly about the entire experience. For example, the Krysuvik geothermal area and its solfatara fields.

3. Hallgrimskirkja Church-

it’s not an exaggeration to say that this church and the tower can be seen from wherever you are in the city. The church was designed in 1937, construction began in 1945, and forty years later, in 1986, the city had a spectacular place of worship. People come here to feast their eyes on the immense pipe organ present in the church. It’s used in many recordings too.

4. FlyOver Iceland-

head to the Grandi harbour area for this. A wraparound screen shows you some splendid visuals, full with fragrance, winds and some cool music. You’re suspended way above the ground, legs off the floor and the movie takes you on an exhilarating trip through Iceland. There’s a pre-show and a café for your relaxation as well.

5. Laugardalur-

also known as the Hot Spring Valley, this place has the biggest outdoor thermal pool in Reykjavik. Imagine the contrast- cold ground leads to nice warm water, heated to the right degree by geothermal engineering. You can stay at the hostel here or you can select from the list of best hotels in Reykjavik. You can also buy a Reykjavik City Card that will allow you access to all the pools in the city.

6. Cool Street Art-

you’d not connect street art with Reykjavik for some reason, but you really should. An essential part of the culture of the city, street art is a lively, colourful part of the holiday experience. It started with the Iceland Airwaves music festival where artists created what was called ‘wall poetry.’ As you make your way through the art, you’ll also have a chance to take in quite a few of the sights that the city is famous for.

7. Hofdi House-

this beautiful building has huge historical significance. It was built in 1909, and was home to the meeting of Regan and Gorbachev, in 1986. The house is stunning in its simplicity and the landscape amidst which it sits. There is a sculpture at the front of Hofdi House- it replicates the pillars of the seat of the first Norwegian settler in the city.