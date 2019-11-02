Tips for choosing where to stay on a long vacation

Whether it is for summer or winter break, you may decide to take a long vacation. However, making travel plans can be difficult and time-consuming, especially for overseas travel. But how do you choose where to go? There are so many amazing places you can visit, and while you may want to go everywhere, time may be a constraint. To help you decide where to go on your next extended vacation, here are some tips.

1. Budget

When traveling, you must have a budget, but no matter what destination you pick, there are budget-friendly food and accommodation options available. You can stay in a lavish hotel or resort or a modest hostel. You can eat out or cook your own food. As for transportation, you can use public means to get around. Having established a budget will allow you to get real value for your money. While you are budgeting, consider the number of people traveling. Are you traveling with family, friends, or your boyfriend/girlfriend? Or maybe you are going solo? This will significantly influence your budget allocations.

2. The kind of holiday you want

The first step is to decide the kind of vacation you want to take. Do you want to visit a city, beach or the countryside? Do you want to go there during hot or cold weather? For instance, if you stay at the luxury lodge Alaska, you can enjoy some of the state’s winter attractions. In summer, you can go camping. Are you going on an adventure or to relax? Is the trip a shopping one, or are you looking to know more about different cultures? Do you want to go off the beaten path or visit a tried and tested destination? By answering all these questions, you will be able to pick the right destination to visit for your long vacation.

3. The travel arrangements

Decide if you want to make the travel arrangements yourself or let an agency take care of it. They both have benefits and drawbacks. For instance, you can get discounted rates if you use some agencies for multiple travel packages, or you can also get stranded if they are unreachable. With independent planning, you are responsible for everything.

4. Be open-minded

Don’t be afraid to visit a place you haven’t heard of before, even if you have no idea where it is or don’t know how to pronounce it. Google and research it thoroughly, that is what the internet is for. You are sure to find information on it. For example, you can visit Ljubljana in Slovenia

5. Be creative and flexible

If the flights to where you have chosen are pricey, find alternatives. For instance, it is quite pricey flying direct to Ljubljana, but flights to Venice are cheaper, and there is a shuttle ride from Venice to Ljubljana. You can also opt to take cruises or travel by train even when traveling abroad.

When planning your next extended vacation, remember to avoid peak travel periods and make use of these few tips to help you make up your mind about where to visit.